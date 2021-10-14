THEKEY 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,787.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $117,787.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

