Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

THTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 3,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,056. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

