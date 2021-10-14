TheStreet Lowers Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.75 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $37.3868 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

