TheStreet Upgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to C

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

