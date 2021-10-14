Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Tilly’s worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,489. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

