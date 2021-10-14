Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $25.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 146,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,513. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 87.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

