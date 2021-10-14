Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tokio Marine in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TKOMY opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

