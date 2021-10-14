Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 131,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,941,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

