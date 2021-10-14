Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,498 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

