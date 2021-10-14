Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 316 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,572,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

