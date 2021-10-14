Toroso Investments LLC Buys 13,831 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 568.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 611,938 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.