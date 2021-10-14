Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average is $195.40. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

