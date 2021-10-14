Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the average daily volume of 1,198 call options.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

