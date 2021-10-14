Traders Purchase Large Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 749% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

