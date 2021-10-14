TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.30

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.79. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 499,377 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.