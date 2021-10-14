Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 21,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

