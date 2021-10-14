Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,127 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 205,689 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

