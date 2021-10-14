Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.