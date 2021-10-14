Trexquant Investment LP Has $244,000 Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 61.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mimecast by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 63.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,908 shares of company stock worth $11,266,053. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

