Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

