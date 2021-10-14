Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 15,356 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,081 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4,456.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 131,649 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.