Trexquant Investment LP Takes $229,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

