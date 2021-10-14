Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

