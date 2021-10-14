Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

