Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3,173.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.