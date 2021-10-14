TRON Price Tops $0.0971 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $1.17 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.