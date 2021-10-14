Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $403.55 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

