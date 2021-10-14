Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

