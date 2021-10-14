TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TC stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.12. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

