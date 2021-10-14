Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Turing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43.

