Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $23,781,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

