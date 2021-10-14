TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TFIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). 536,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,580. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.22.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
