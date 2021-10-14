TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). 536,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,580. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.22.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

