Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $499.61

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $499.61 and last traded at $498.84, with a volume of 1674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.99.
Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.
The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.84.
In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.