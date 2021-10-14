Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

