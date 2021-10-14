Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.52

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 85228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price target (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.