UBS Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

