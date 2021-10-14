UBS Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

CA opened at €15.23 ($17.92) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

