UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Elementis from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

