UK Mortgages Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UKML opened at GBX 69.99 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.45. UK Mortgages has a 12 month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

UK Mortgages Company Profile

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

