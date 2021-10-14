UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

