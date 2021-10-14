Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

