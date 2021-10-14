Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,059 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $19.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.72. The company had a trading volume of 291,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. The firm has a market cap of $398.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

