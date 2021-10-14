Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.71. 153,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.