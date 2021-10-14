Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned about 0.05% of Belden worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $6,799,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Belden by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 13.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 95,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

