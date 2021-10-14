Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 1,891 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.05. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

