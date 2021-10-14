Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 4,925 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.72. 235,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

