United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 42,776 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $137,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 699.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,056,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,561 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 378,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 414,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.