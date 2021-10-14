United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $276.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $276,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 376,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

