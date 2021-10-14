United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $104,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.62. 207,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,690. The company has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

