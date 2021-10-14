United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $300.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day moving average is $278.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.